Harvey hits close to home for some in Portland area

Donna Herold

BEAVERTON, Ore. -- When Donna Herold moved from Houston to Beaverton last spring, she had no idea that a natural disaster would eventually strike her hometown. Now, she’s forced to watch from afar as the home of her 85-year-old mother floods.

“For me here, watching that go on and watching family go through that, it’s been very difficult,” said Herold.

Her mom made it out OK, but the home likely sustained heavy flood damage.

“My mom has three feet of water in her house right now.” Herold says her daughter hasn’t returned to her Houston-area condo due to flood waters and “likely lost everything.” Herold’s son, meanwhile, is stranded in Florida and isn’t able to get a flight home to Houston. He’s not sure if his home is OK or not.

Herold says she understands what everyone there is going through. Over the years, she dealt with flood waters from four different hurricanes in the Houston area.

“Your food is in your refrigerator and it’s going bad. The plumbing doesn’t work. If you don’t have clean water, you’re in trouble. If you don’t have canned goods, you’re in trouble,” she said. “It’s a difficult time for everyone.”

Other people in the Portland area shared their families’ experiences in Hurricane Harvey with KGW.

“Water was at least waist deep in our mom’s home,” said Jenni Simonis of Gresham in a Facebook comment. “Everything downstairs is probably a total loss.” Simonis added that a shelf containing her father’s ashes likely fell over during the flooding too.

Also in a Facebook comment, Suzanne Arro of Portland wrote, “I have a granddaughter there and she is a first responder. Praying for all of them.”

Herold, meanwhile, says she’s tentatively planning on flying to Houston when she can to help out her family. If not, her mom may come to Beaverton to temporarily stay with her.

“It takes a long time to recover from this,” she said.

