KGW
Gunfire leaves 30 bullet holes in Portland house

Associated Press , KGW 1:35 PM. PDT September 06, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. — Gang enforcement officers are investigating early morning gunfire that left a northeast Portland home with roughly 30 bullet strikes.

Portland police spoke with the homeowner after Wednesday's shooting and determined that the house was probably not the intended target. They believe the shooter wanted to a hit a nearby home.

Officers searched the neighborhood without finding a suspect. There were no injuries.

