Growing Whitewater Fire closes Jefferson Park, Pacific Crest Trail

The Whitewater fire is burning the Mount Jefferson Wilderness area. (Photo: Courtesy of the Willamette National Forest)

The Whitewater Fire burning east of Detroit has continued to grow, reaching 167 acres during the weekend in the Mount Jefferson Wilderness.

Officials responded by shutting down access to Jefferson Park, a popular hiking and backpacking destination, and an 11-mile segment of the Pacific Crest Trail, along with four other pathways that were already closed.

The closures officially begin at 6 a.m. on Monday. (See below for full breakdown of closed trails).

“We understand it is inconvenient but our priority is to protect public safety,” Detroit District Ranger Grady McMahan said in a news release.

With the forecast calling for boiling hot weather, fire officials expect the fire to grow even larger during the coming week.

More than 125 firefighters are battling the blaze including three helicopters and three hand crews working steep and rugged terrain. A new fire camp has been established at the Hoodoo Ski Area as fire teams bring in heavy equipment to try and contain the blaze.

The fire comes at the worst possible time. Tens of thousands are expected to descend on Detroit and the Mount Jefferson area for the total solar eclipse on Aug. 21. Many had planned to view the event from Jefferson Park.

McMahan said previously the Forest Service would do everything in its power to have the area open by the eclipse.

"I would like to tell people that we'll have this trailhead and trails open for the eclipse, but at this point I can't tell if that will be possible," said Grady McMahan, district ranger for Willamette National Forest.

The cause of the fire is a month-old lightning strike in the Whitewater Creek area, officials said. It's not uncommon for lightning strikes to smolder in the forest before sparking a fire much later.

"It's often a surprise to the public, but it's not uncommon for fires to pop up a week or more after the storm," said Chris Donaldson, assistant fire management officer with Willamette National Forest, in a 2015 interview with the Statesman Journal.

Motorists are advised to reduce speeds and use caution when traveling on Highway 22/20 due to the high volume of fire traffic.

Trail closures in Mount Jefferson Wilderness.

Previous closures still in effect:

Whitewater Trail #3429 is closed from its origin to the junction with the Pacific Crest Trail #2000.

Cheat Creek Trail #3441 is closed from its origin to the junction with the Triangulation Tr. #3373.

Triangulation Trail #3373 is closed from its junction with trail #3374 (near Triangulation Peak) to the terminus at Whitewater Trail #3429.

Crag Trail #3364 from its origin to the terminus at the Triangulation Trail #3373.

New closures beginning Monday, July 31st at 6 a.m.

All trails leading into Jefferson Park

Pacific Crest Trail (#2000) north of Woodpecker Trail (#3442) to Breitenbush Lake

South Breitenbush Trail (#3375) east of Bear Point Trail (#3342) up to the PCT (#2000)

