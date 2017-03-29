KGW
Group protesting Hayes shooting blocks streets, rallies downtown

KGW 2:33 PM. PDT March 29, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Dozens of people protesting the fatal police shooting of Quanice Hayes blocked streets and rallied in front of the Portland Building Wednesday afternoon.

Portland police said they received a report that someone was assaulted by protesters.

Protesters attempted to enter the building ahead of the scheduled 2 p.m. Portland City Council meeting, but they were denied access to the building. The meeting was rescheduled to 3 p.m.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is prepared to ask police to arrest protesters who are disruptive at City Council meetings, his spokesman said.

Hayes, 17, was shot and killed by a Portland police officer after police said he used a replica handgun to rob a man. Hayes’ mother is calling for a federal investigation into the shooting.

