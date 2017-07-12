Woman run over in hit-and-run at Gresham gas station

siren (Photo: KGW)

GRESHAM, Ore. – A woman was run over during a confrontation at a Gresham gas station Wednesday night.

At around 9:24 p.m., Gresham police responded to a disturbance at a Shell gas station at Southeast 181st Avenue and Stark Street.

Police said at least two people in a newer, white Jeep SUV and gas station employees were involved in the disturbance.

Witnesses told police the woman was hit by the Jeep as it was leaving. Police did not release any suspect information.

The extent of the woman’s injuries is not known.

Anyone with information about the case should call 503-823-3333.

