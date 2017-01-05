Police rescue baby from Gresham apartment

(Photo: Rollins, Michael)

GRESHAM, Ore. -- A standoff that began with a domestic violence call late Wednesday evening ended about 6 a.m. Thursday with the rescue of a baby in an apartment.

Officers were dispatched to the apartment at Division and Main about 11:30.

A woman came out of the apartment. Police learned that a baby and a man possibly high on meth remained in the home. It was not clear if the man was armed and tactical police were called to to the scene.

The man did not respond to repeated police requests to come out. A robot was sent into the upstairs apartment, followed by tactical officers who took the man into custody without incident.

Division Street was closed during the incident.

Further information was no available.