KGW
Close

Nine-year-old Gresham girl missing, seen boarding MAX train

Nine-year-old Gresham girl missing

KGW 8:09 AM. PDT March 14, 2017

GRESHAM, Ore. -- Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 9-year-old girl reported missing Monday night.

Elisa Salmeron was last seen by her family around 9:30 p.m. at her home near 162nd Avenue and Burnside Street. Her family says she went to take out the trash, and then vanished. 

She then appears about 11:30 p.m. in TriMet footage showing her on a MAX platform near her apartment complex, according to Gresham police.

She reportedly bought a ticket with the help of an unidentified couple, boarded a westbound train, and the trio got off the train together at the 148th Avenue station.

Photos: Missing Gresham girl

Elisa is about 4 feet tall and was last seen wearing a purple jacket, a T-shirt reading "free hugs" and white pajama bottoms with candy cane hearts.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Gresham police at 503-618-2719.

© 2017 KGW-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories