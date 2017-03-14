Nine-year-old Gresham girl missing

Elisa Salmeron, 9, of Gresham, was reported missing Monday and scene on TriMet video several hours later boarding a MAX train. (Photo: Rollins, Michael)

GRESHAM, Ore. -- Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 9-year-old girl reported missing Monday night.

Elisa Salmeron was last seen by her family around 9:30 p.m. at her home near 162nd Avenue and Burnside Street. Her family says she went to take out the trash, and then vanished.

She then appears about 11:30 p.m. in TriMet footage showing her on a MAX platform near her apartment complex, according to Gresham police.

She reportedly bought a ticket with the help of an unidentified couple, boarded a westbound train, and the trio got off the train together at the 148th Avenue station.

Elisa is about 4 feet tall and was last seen wearing a purple jacket, a T-shirt reading "free hugs" and white pajama bottoms with candy cane hearts.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Gresham police at 503-618-2719.

