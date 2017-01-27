Mom says she caught sex offender taking photos of her kids at Gresham Goodwill

Gerald Beagle walking out of the Goodwill (Photo: Gresham police)

GRESHAM, Ore. -- Police said a mom caught a convicted sex offender taking video and photographs of her children at ta Gresham Goodwill Thursday morning.



“I was so scared and felt so violated,” said the mother, who wanted to remain anonymous. “As a mother, this is the very thing you want to protect your kids from and I am furious that we are now victims.”

With help from investigators and surveillance images from the Goodwill, at 413 NE Burnside Rd., the mom identified the man as 67-year-old Gerald Lee Beagle, a registered level three sex offender.

“The concern is that he might violate again,” said Gresham police officer Ben Costigan. “It's disturbing since he's had multiple convictions in the 1990s and early 2000s. That's disturbing if he's out there taking pictures of the kids.”

The mom told police she confronted Beagle and saw the pictures of her kids on his phone. When she demanded he delete them and threatened to call police, she said Beagle ran out of the store and drove away.

“She confronted him appropriately without using any sort of violence and called the police,” said Costigan.

Investigators said Beagle didn't violate any restrictions by just photographing the kids in public because the Goodwill isn't considered a place where kids usually gather. That didn't sit well with the kids’ mom.

“We are asking that everyone call their state legislature and either share their story or their concerns on the matter,” she said. “Say we want it to be illegal for sex offenders to take pictures of children in public places.”

Costigan said an important takeaway is how the mom reacted and her vigilance, especially in this day and age.

“When people are so into their cellphones, so into shopping or whatever else it might be, it's important that they pay attention,” he said.

Police are asking anyone with information about this case, or has had a similar experience with Beagle, to call the Gresham Police tip line at 503-618-2719.

