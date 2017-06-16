Man killed in Gresham apartment fire

A man was killed in a Gresham apartment fire (Photo: Sky 8)

GRESHAM, Ore. -- One person was killed in a Gresham apartment fire Friday afternoon.

The fire was reported at 2:17 p.m. at Rosewood Commons near Southeast 11th Avenue. Crews first arrived three minutes after the report and saw a second floor unit up in flames.

Flames and smoke coming out of Gresham apartment (Photo: Ky Donahoo)

One woman threw her puppies out the second-story window before jumping to escape the burning apartment, according to Gresham Fire. She told firefighters a man was stuck inside.

Crews worked their way into the apartment but the man was dead by the time they arrived. He has not yet been identified.

The woman was taken to Legacy Emanuel Hospital in Portland with respiratory issues, Gresham Fire said.

No one else was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

