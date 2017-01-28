KGW
Close

Gresham woman with dementia reported missing

Nate Hanson , KGW 12:53 PM. PST January 28, 2017

GRESHAM, Ore. – Police are asking for the public’s help with finding a 65-year-old Gresham woman who has dementia.

Police said Beverly Pearson has been missing since about 3 a.m. Saturday when she left her home in the 2800 block of Southeast 1st Street. Pearson left on foot and police don’t know where she intended to go.

Pearson was described as a 5-foot-6, 155-pound white woman, with red hair and brown eyes. She is believed to be wearing a long gray jackets.

Anyone who sees her or has information on her whereabouts should call police at 503-823-3333.

(© 2017 KGW)

KGW

Get the KGW News app for weather, traffic and news on demand!

KGW

KGW Investigators: Special Reports

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories