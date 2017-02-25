Gresham woman missing since Wednesday

Katherine "Kat" Bonner (Photo: Gresham police)

GRESHAM, Ore. – Police are asking for the public’s help with finding a 41-year-old Gresham woman who hasn’t been heard from since Wednesday afternoon.

Katherine “Kat” Bonner left her northeast Gresham home at around noon on Wednesday. That’s the last time anyone has heard from her, according to Gresham police.

Bonner was described as a 5-foot-5, 160-pound mixed-race woman, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Bonner’s whereabouts should call the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

