Suspect charged with attempted murder in 'targeted attack' of mother, son

GRESHAM, Ore. -- Police have arrested a man who they believe shot a 29-year-old woman and her 9-year-old son at a Gresham apartment complex last month.

Nakiem Brown, 23, of Portland, was arrested on Friday and charged with eight counts of attempted aggravated murder, five counts of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of first-degree assault, conspiracy to commit murder, burglary, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Police say Brown shot Cherie Thompson and her son, Lamar Horsley, on May 22. The shooting occurred shortly before 5 a.m. near Northeast 183rd Avenue and Wasco Street.

In the days following the shooting, police characterized it as a targeted attack.

Neighbors heard the gunfire, but one said that's not an unusual occurrence in the neighborhood.

"I heard three loud gunshots, then I heard about a dozen, like somebody was trying to silence them," said Ed Galberth, who has lived in the area for 30 years. "But like I say, in this neighborhood it’s not uncommon to have gunshots two to three times a week."

Gresham police records show that from January of 2016 through May 20, 2017, they responded to 10 calls for shots fired along North 183rd Avenue, from Pacific Court to Halsey. It’s a distance of a half-mile.

Neighbor Barbara Scott said she is praying for the boy and the neighborhood.

"That’s awful. God create a miracle for that little boy," she said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Gresham police. Tips can be made anonymously.

