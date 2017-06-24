Missing Gresham man found safe

UPDATE:
Police say Armstrong has been found safe.
Original story:
GRESHAM, Ore. – Police are asking for the public’s help with finding a 69-year-old Gresham man with dementia.
Michael Armstrong was last seen at his home in Gresham at 4:30 p.m.
Armstrong was described as a 5-foot-8, 170-pound white man, with gray hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a blue baseball hat, blue jacket and blue jeans.
Anyone with information about Armstrong’s whereabouts should call the non-emergency dispatch line at 503-823-3333.
© 2017 KGW-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs