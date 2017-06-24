Missing Gresham man found safe

Michael Armstrong (Photo: Gresham police)

UPDATE:

Police say Armstrong has been found safe.

Original story:

GRESHAM, Ore. – Police are asking for the public’s help with finding a 69-year-old Gresham man with dementia.

Michael Armstrong was last seen at his home in Gresham at 4:30 p.m.

Armstrong was described as a 5-foot-8, 170-pound white man, with gray hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a blue baseball hat, blue jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about Armstrong’s whereabouts should call the non-emergency dispatch line at 503-823-3333.

