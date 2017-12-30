KGW
Gresham man with Alzheimer's reported missing

Nate Hanson , KGW 7:03 PM. PST December 30, 2017

GRESHAM, Ore. – Police are asking for the public’s help with finding an 80-year-old man with Alzheimer’s who was reported missing on Saturday.

Gordon Ruffe was last seen leaving his southeast Gresham home on foot at around 3:45 p.m., according to Gresham police.

Ruffe was described as a 5-foot-4, 165-pound white man with gray hair. He was last seen wearing a plaid blue shirt, blue jeans and blue shoes.

Anyone who knows of Ruffe’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.
 

