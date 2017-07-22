Vernon Sellars (Photo: Gresham police)

GRESHAM, Ore. – Police are asking for the public’s help with finding a 62-year-old with dementia who went missing Saturday morning.

Vernon Sellars was last seen leaving his Gresham home at around 7:20 a.m.

He was described as a 5-foot-9, 195-pound white man. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, green jacket and khaki pants.

Anyone with information about Sellars’ whereabouts is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333, or 911 if needed.

