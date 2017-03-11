Gresham man missing since Tuesday

Duane Hasvold Jr. (Photo: Gresham police)

GRESHAM, Ore. – Police are asking for the public’s help with finding a 59-year-old man who hasn’t been seen since Tuesday.

Duane Hasvold Jr. was last seen in downtown Gresham on Main Street shortly before midnight on March 7. He lives nearby, and does not use drive or use public transit.

Hasvold suffers from conditions that may give the impression that he functions at a lower cognitive level, especially under stress, according to Gresham police.

Family and neighbors are concerned because Hasvold leads a very routine life and remains in his “bubble,” police said

He was described as a 6-foot-2, 270-pound white man with brown eyes and receding, reddish hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about Hasvold’s whereabouts should call the police non-emergency number at 503-823-3333.

