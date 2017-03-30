Gresham man killed in head-on crash on I-205

A Gresham man was killed in a crash on I-205 in Clackamas County on March 26, 2017 (Photo: Oregon State Police)

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. – A 60-year-old Gresham man was killed in a head-on crash Sunday night on Interstate 205 in Clackamas County.

Thomas Charles Durheim was heading southbound in a Ford Ranger when a Dodge Magnum, driven by 49-year-old Bryan Kevin Sherbahn, of Clackamas, collided head-on with Durheim’s Ranger. The collision occurred near milepost 13.

Durheim was pronounced dead at the scene. Sherbahn was taken to Oregon Health & Science University hospital.

Oregon State Police said Sherbahn was driving northbound and crossed the median when he collided with Durheim’s vehicle.

Alcohol is being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash, police said. An investigation is ongoing.

© 2017 KGW-TV