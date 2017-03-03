Drive-by shooting at Gresham home where man was killed in 2015

GRESHAM, Ore. -- The house where a man was shot to death in 2015 was hit with gunfire early Friday morning.

Police said the home, at 1815 NW 7th Place, was hit with five bullets just after 4:30 a.m. There were no reports of injuries.

Officers found the bullets, but did find any casings. They believe the shots were fired from a dark sedan. They had no other suspect information.

A neighbor who asked to remain anonymous told KGW the bullets hit the house around the front door and main window.

On May 11, 2015, police say a man who lived in the same house was walking to the front door when was two men forced him inside, where they shot and killed him. Officers found his body lying in the street.

Background: Man found dead on Gresham street

Police found evidence after the killing of a marijuana grow on the property. And the neighbor who spoke with KGW said activity around the house hasn't calmed down.

"We are in a great neighborhood that has been plagued by this house and its activities," he said.

