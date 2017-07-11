(Photo: Oregon State Police)

THE DALLES, Ore. – A Gresham woman died in a crash on Interstate 84 Tuesday afternoon in the Columbia River Gorge.

Effie P. Burns, 22, was driving in Gilliam County, east of The Dalles, when she lost control of her westbound car and it went off the road, according to Oregon State Police.

Burns was thrown from the car before it came to rest against a rock embankment.

Medics tried to save her life, but Burns died at the scene.

An infant who was properly secured in a car seat was not seriously hurt. The baby was taken to hospital in The Dalles.

