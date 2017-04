Shred Day is back, and you can get rid of your documents for free on Friday, May 5, 2017.

Shred-It will be outside KGW Studios, at 1501 Southwest Jefferson, from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.

You can bring up to two grocery bags or legal-sized boxes full of documents to be shredded and recycled.

