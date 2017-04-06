Groups warn of lawsuit over logging Oregon forests

Logging generic image. (Photo: American Forest Resource Council)

PORTLAND, (AP) - Fishing and conservation groups are threatening to sue the Oregon Department of Forestry, alleging it has failed to reform logging practices in the Tillamook and Clatsop state forests that harm coho salmon.



One of the groups filing the intent to sue Thursday is the Center for Biological Diversity. It filed a similar notice three years ago, but held off on the lawsuit.



Its endangered species director, Noah Greenwald, says the group was assured by the Forestry Department in 2014 that it would work with conservationists and the timber industry on a new management plan that would potentially protect salmon and streams. He says that has not materialized.



A Forestry Department spokeswoman did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

© 2017 KGW-TV