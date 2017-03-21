Grand jury finds officer justified in shooting, killing Quanice Hayes

Quanice Hayes (Photo: Portland police, KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. – A Portland police officer who shot and killed a 17-year-old teen in Northeast Portland earlier this year will not face criminal charges.

On Tuesday, a Multnomah County grand jury found Officer Andrew Hearst was justified in using deadly force when he shot and killed 17-year-old Quanice Derrick Hayes, who police believed was the suspect in a robbery and multiple burglaries.

The shooting happened in the 8300 block of Northeast Hancock Street on the morning of Feb. 9.

A desk clerk at the Portland Value Inn on 1707 NE 82nd Ave. said that the suspect, who police later identified as Hayes, robbed a man sleeping in his car at about 7 a.m. The victim told police that Hayes put a gun to his head and held him hostage for about 30 minutes, then stole his food stamp card and an item of clothing.

The victim described Hayes to police as a black male in his 20s, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and jeans and armed with a desert camouflage, large caliber handgun.

The replica firearm used by Hayes. (Photo: Portland police, KGW)

At 7:26 a.m., police responded to a call about a car prowl at nearby Banfield Pet Hospital. The suspect description was consistent with that of Hayes.

Police said that an article clothing found in the car at Banfield Pet Hospital was linked to the robbery victim at the Portland Value Inn.

Officers then began searching the neighborhood and at 7:48 a.m., spotted Hayes in a yard at a home in the 8300 block of Northeast Tillamook Street. The homeowner had called police 10 minutes prior to report an unwanted person in the yard.

Hayes told officers he lived in the home but ran away as officers checked with the resident. Near the home, Hayes left behind a small bag and items scattered on the ground, some of which were determined to have come from the car prowl at the Banfield Pet Hospital, police said.

Officers continued to search for Hayes and at about 9:21 a.m, they found him in an opening to an alcove between a garage and a home in the 8300 block of Northeast Hancock Street.

Officers ordered Hayes to crawl out of the alcove and keep his hands up. Hayes initially started to come out but then stopped and got upright on his knees. Police said he made repeated deliberate motions with his hands to his waistband and pockets. Because of information provided by the robbery victim, officers believed Hayes was armed.

While Hayes was reaching for his waistband, Hearst fired three shots at Hayes, hitting him twice in the torso and once in the head. Hearst approached Hayes to take him into custody and provide medical aid, but medics pronounced Hayes dead at the scene.

Police found a desert tan-colored handgun on the ground next to Hayes, as well as the initial robbery victim’s food stamp card and property stolen from the home on Hancock Street. An examination of the replica gun by the Oregon State Police crime lab showed Hayes’ DNA on the gun.

Toxicology results of Hayes’ blood showed numerous drugs in his system, including cocaine, benzodiazepine and hydrocodone.

Hayes has been remembered by family and friends as a loving young man.

“Quanice was a great kid and the oldest of five siblings. That's who he was and the light and love of this family,” his mother, Venus Hayes, said in March.

The investigative reports and grand jury transcripts will be posted on the Portland Police Bureau's website when available.

