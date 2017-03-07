Grain truck crash damages traffic signals in Southwest Portland

(Photo: John Helm, KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. – A truck hauling grain crashed and damaged traffic signals in Southwest Portland Tuesday afternoon. The cleanup could affect the Wednesday morning commute.

No one was hurt in the crash.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation said some downtown streets will be closed overnight to allow crews to make repairs.

Market street exit EB 26 blocked by overturned grain truck. Expect long delay. No injuries but a big mess. pic.twitter.com/69EUetpbfZ — John Helm (@ThirteenAt8) March 7, 2017

Southwest 13th Avenue is closed from Columbia Street to Market Street and will remain closed overnight, PBOT said.

Market Street is also closed from 12th to 13th avenues, and traffic from eastbound Highway 26 will be directed to travel south on 13th Avenue to Montgomery and 12th Avenue to return to Market Street eastbound.

Southwest Clay Street remains open for westbound travel through the area to Highway 26.

