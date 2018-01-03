KGW
Close

Gov. Brown 'confident' with wolf-killing investigation

Associated Press , KGW 12:54 PM. PST January 03, 2018

SALEM, Ore. (AP) - Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has expressed confidence in the investigation that ended with no charges against an elk hunter who told police he killed a wolf in self-defense.

More than a dozen conservation groups have urged the governor to reopen an investigation into the Oct. 27 killing west of La Grande.

The Capital Press reports that Brown told the groups in a reply last month that she consulted with the agencies that conducted the investigation and has confidence in their findings.

The hunter told investigators he feared for his life when he shot the wolf at a distance of 27 yards.

The groups say the bullet passed through the wolf's shoulders, perhaps indicating it was standing broadside to the hunter and not charging.

© 2018 KGW-TV

KGW

Groups ask governor to reopen wolf killing investigation

KGW

Claim of self-defense in Oregon wolf killing draws skeptics

KGW

Oregon hunter kills wolf, claims self-defense

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories