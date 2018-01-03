Gov. Brown 'confident' with wolf-killing investigation

SALEM, Ore. (AP) - Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has expressed confidence in the investigation that ended with no charges against an elk hunter who told police he killed a wolf in self-defense.

More than a dozen conservation groups have urged the governor to reopen an investigation into the Oct. 27 killing west of La Grande.

The Capital Press reports that Brown told the groups in a reply last month that she consulted with the agencies that conducted the investigation and has confidence in their findings.

The hunter told investigators he feared for his life when he shot the wolf at a distance of 27 yards.

The groups say the bullet passed through the wolf's shoulders, perhaps indicating it was standing broadside to the hunter and not charging.

