Gorge still icebound; I-84 closed from Troutdale to Hood River

ODOT crews closed I-84 between Troutdale and Hood River. (Photo: Keely Chalmers)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A 45-mile stretch of Interstate 84 between Troutdale and Hood River will remain closed all day Wednesday. A section of the same highway near Ontario, in eastern Oregon, was also closed.

Two inches of ice have been reported near the Bonneville Dam and Hood River is coated in 1.5 inches of ice, with no thaw in the forecast for several days. I-84 initially closed Tuesday afternoon in the gorge due to icy conditions.

National Weather Service hydrologist Andy Bryant says in eastern Oregon, La Grande and Baker City could get more than a foot of snow by Thursday.

Portland International Airport got about a half-inch of ice overnight, but temperatures are now rising in the metropolitan area and snow is melting.

On the Washington side of the Columbia River Gorge, State Route 14 was closed from Washougal to the Hood River Bridge indefinitely due to snow slides.

The latest ice storm comes after historic snowstorm in Portland, which left more than a foot of snow in parts of the city.

