Good Samaritan helps rescue 3 people from 'violent' I-84 crash

Car crashed through a guardrail and down a ravine on I-84 near Cascade Locks (Photo: Oregon State Police)

CASCADE LOCKS, Ore. – A good Samaritan helped rescue three people who were in an SUV that crashed through a guardrail on Interstate 84 and down a ravine.

Ken Davis, 37, of Cascade Locks, heard the crash, which occurred at around 1 p.m. Thursday on westbound I-84 near Cascade Locks.

Davis got to the 2003 Chevy Trailblazer before authorities and helped rescue the driver and a passenger in the backseat. He also attempted to get out a passenger in the front seat, but that passenger was trapped in the SUV, which came to rest on the driver's side and had a tree fall on top of it.

While the front seat passenger was trapped, the SUV caught on fire and Davis put it out using fire extinguishers he was given from passing drivers.

Oregon State Police and medics soon arrived and helped extricate the trapped passenger, who was flown to a Portland hospital with serious injuries.

The driver, 18-year-old Madeline Hanel, of Parkdale, and the backseat passenger were taken by ambulance to a Portland hospital with minor injuries. The two passengers were both males but not immediately identified.

OSP said the SUV was westbound on I-84 when it crashed into a concrete barrier while coming around a corner, crossed both lanes of the interstate, and then crashed through a guardrail and down a wooded ravine. They say speed was a contributing factor. An investigation is ongoing.