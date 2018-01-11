KGW
Get free admission to national parks on MLK Day

Weldon B. Johnson, The Republic | azcentral.com , KGW 8:55 PM. PST January 11, 2018

In celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the National Park Service is waiving entry fees for the day. 

From Acadia National Park, where you can see America's earliest sunrise, to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, where you can see one of the nation's latest sunsets, entrance will be free on Monday. 

It's one of just four fee-free days for our country's more than 400 national parks in 2018, down from 10 such days in 2017. The others are April 21 (the start of National Park Week), Sept. 22 (National Public Lands Day) and Nov. 11 (Veterans Day). 

The fee waiver applies only to entrance fees. Charges for camping, tours and concessions still apply.

Oregon:

  • Crater Lake National Park
  • Lewis & Clark National Historical Park

Washington:

  • Fort Vancouver National Historic Site
  • Lewis & Clark National Historical Park
  • Mount Rainier National Park
  • Olympic National Park

© 2018 KGW-TV

