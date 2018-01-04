Geekwire: Time-lapse video shot over 3 years captures Seattle's massive growth

(Photo: KING / Josh Green)

Here’s the 4-minute video you’ve been waiting for to illustrate why a 4-mile drive in Seattle takes 45 minutes.

Ricardo Martin Brualla, a VR/AR engineer at Google in Seattle, and a former PhD student at the University of Washington, has pieced together a 3-year time-lapse video with footage shot from a 360-degree webcam mounted on the top of the Space Needle.

With old buildings going down and new ones coming up, the video is an almost cartoonish representation of the massive growth taking place in Seattle, and particularly around the urban core and South Lake Union neighborhood where giant tech companies such as Amazon, Facebook and Google have set up shop.

Read more at Geekwire

© 2018 KING-TV