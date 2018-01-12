Geekwire: Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos donate $33M to fund scholarships for Dreamers

Left to right: Steve Poore, Christina Poore, Mike Bezos, Jackie Bezos, Jeff Bezos, and MacKenzie Bezos at the opening of the Bezos Family Immunotherapy Clinic. (Fred Hutch Photo / Robert Hood) (Photo: Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center)

Jeff Bezos, the Amazon and Blue Origin founder and the wealthiest person in the world, is wading into the issue of immigration through his philanthropy.

On Friday, Bezos and his wife, author MacKenzie Bezos, donated $33 million to TheDream.US, an organization that funds scholarships for immigrants known as Dreamers who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children. The donation is the largest in the organization’s history and will fund 1,000 college scholarships.

“My dad came to the U.S. when he was 16 as part of Operation Pedro Pan,” Bezos said in a release from TheDream.US. “He landed in this country alone and unable to speak English. With a lot of grit and determination – and the help of some remarkable organizations in Delaware – my dad became an outstanding citizen, and he continues to give back to the country that he feels blessed him in so many ways. MacKenzie and I are honored to be able to help today’s Dreamers by funding these scholarships.”

