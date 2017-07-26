Gateway Transit Center (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

PORTLAND, Ore. – New statistics released by TriMet Wednesday reveal there were more than 1,200 reported crimes on TriMet property in 2016. Some transit centers and park-and-ride locations racked up far more complaints than others.

TriMet counted 1,274 reported offenses in 2016. The agency changed its counting model this year to comply with national reporting standards, counting each offense against a victim, instead of just the worst offense at each incident. Taking that into account, TriMet said crimes were about the same in 2015 as in 2016.

Of those offenses, 733 were against TriMet customers. Personal offenses, mostly assaults, counted for 201 reports. Property offenses such as purse-snatchings or phone theft accounted for the other 532 reports.

The data shows some transit centers and park-and-ride locations were hotspots for reported crimes.

Gateway Transit Center had 36 offenses, which was about 6 percent of the overall offenses against customers. The three stations in between Beaverton Transit Center and Washington Park had 54 offenses, and the four stations between Rose Quarter Transit Center and Lloyd Center had 65 offenses.

Other hotspots included Clackamas Town Center, East 102nd Avenue and Hatfield Government Center.

Park-and-ride locations also racked up dozens of offenses, mostly for thefts from vehicles. Gateway Transit Center again took the top spot, with 50 offenses last year. That only accounted for 1 theft per 4,000 vehicles, since more than 200,000 people use that Park and Ride. Southeast Holgate Boulevard, with 43 offenses and 29,200 vehicles, had the highest percentage of thefts. Three out of every 2,000 cars fell victim to theft there last year.

TriMet employees were also victims of crimes in 2016. Sixty-two employees reported offenses. Bus drivers were attacked the most, with 34 bus operators reporting attacks.

Line 72 bus drivers were attacked the most, with five reported attacks. Line 4 was second with four attacks.

A KGW investigation revealed some bus drivers feel less safe this year than last, since TriMet changed its policy to let bus riders who refuse to pay ride the bus anyway. TriMet does not currently have regular fare enforcement or security staff on its fleet of buses, although it ramped up enforcement on MAX trains following May's deadly stabbings.

The rest of the offenses were “crimes against society,” such as drug possession, which didn’t have a victim.

The reported offenses were a tiny portion of the overall ridership on TriMet. The agency said it provided nearly 99 million rides last year.

