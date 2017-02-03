Freezing rain leads to massive I-5 pileup

A screen grab from a YouTube video by Hector Lucas a multi-vehicle collision early Friday morning Feb. 3 2017 on I-5 at Capitol Highway. (Photo: Rollins, Michael)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- As many as 50 vehicles may have been wrecked or trapped in a pileup early Friday morning on Interstate 5 southbound at Capitol Highway.

Portland Fire & Rescue reported only minor injuries.

What turned out to be two wrecks shut down the lanes for about three hours until two lanes were finally cleared. For several hours, the ramps from I-84 westbound and I-405 southbound to I-5 were closed to prevent vehicles from entering the gridlock.

A person on the Capitol Highway overpass captured the carnage in a three-minute video. While labeled as fatal crash, no one died.

KGW's Rachael Rafanelli was on the scene before dawn, capturing the efforts to clear the wreckage.

The freezing rain led multiple wrecks throughout the metro area.

On I-84 a semi plunged down an embankment that required Corbett Fire Department crews to use ropes to lower themselves to the cab. The driver was out of the vehicle and the windshield had to be broken to reach the passenger. Neither were seriously hurt. Watch: http://bit.ly/2kxNSbG

Overturned truck in Corbett area, Feb. 3, 2017 ice storm, KGW

A treacherous Southwest Barnes Road was closed for a time Friday morning. Watch: http://bit.ly/2jM1Xy5

(© 2017 KGW)