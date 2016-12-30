Free fishing, crabbing in Oregon this weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. – Looking for something to do this holiday weekend? You can go fishing for free throughout all of Oregon!

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announced that on Saturday and Sunday, fishing, crabbing and clamming will be free in Oregon. That means no licenses, tags or endorsements are needed.

ODFW says people can take advantage of the following opportunities during the winter season:

Recreational crabbing is now open along the entire Oregon Coast.

Winter steelhead season is heating up.

Some lower elevation lakes and ponds were stocked with trout earlier this month.

ODFW advises people check driving conditions before heading out and dress warmly for winter weather.