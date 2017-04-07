Four people rescued after boat overturns in Columbia River

(Photo: Rod Stevens)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Four people were rescued after a fishing boat capsized and sank in the Columbia River on Friday morning.

The boat flipped over near Multnomah Falls and four adults were clinging to the bottom of the boat as it floated down the river, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said.

A driver on Interstate 84 spotted the boat and called 911.

The boat sank and all four people were left floating the water, according to Lt. Chad Gaidos.

A Gresham Fire boat arrived and rescuers pulled all four people to safety.

A LifeFlight helicopter flew to the scene and took one person to a Portland hospital. That person’s injuries were life-threatening, Gaidos said.

Three other people were taken by ambulance to a hospital. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

Gaidos said very rough water conditions were likely a contributing factor to the incident.

