Four AZ deaths linked to synthetic drug Pink

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
KGW.com Live Feed
-
Expecting mother reenacts giraffe watch
-
PBOT speed cameras go live Monday morning
-
Gladstone restaurant 'Tebo's' set to close
-
KGW Sunrise forecast: 3-6-17
-
Two pedestrians hit, one killed, overnight
-
Three arrested at Lake Oswego Rallies
-
Pedestrians hit in two overnight accidents
-
U.S. Marine Corps Shaken by Naked Photo Scandal
-
Saturday Market vendor hit by theft
More Stories
-
Trump issues revised travel ban for six…Mar. 6, 2017, 8:41 a.m.
-
More snow? Portland residents have mixed reactionsMar. 6, 2017, 10:59 a.m.
-
New speed cameras go up in Southeast PortlandMar. 5, 2017, 10:38 p.m.