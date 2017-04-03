KGW
Former students sue former principal, allege sex abuse

Associated Press , KGW 5:07 PM. PDT April 03, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Two young women are suing their former elementary school principal in a Portland court over allegations he sexually abused them over a period of years.

The lawsuit filed Monday in Multnomah County Circuit Court names Jeff Hays, former principal of Deep Creek Elementary School in Damascus, as a defendant.

Hays now works as the executive director of City View Charter School in Hillsboro.

He did not immediately return an e-mail or phone message from The Associated Press seeking comment.

The lawsuit alleges he sexually abused two students between 2005 and 2009 while he was principal at Deep Creek.

Sgt. Brian Jensen says the Clackamas County Sheriff's Department completed a criminal investigation into the allegations in January.

Prosecutors have not yet announced whether they will charge Hays with a crime.

