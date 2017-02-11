Former Milwaukie HS cheerleader sues school district after fall

Milwaukie High School

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - A former high school cheerleader has filed a $20 million lawsuit, contending she suffered brain damage when she fell during a stunt and slammed her head on a floor mat.

Alexis Lisle fell on Feb. 18, 2015, according to the lawsuit filed Thursday against the North Clackamas School District.

The Oregonian/OregonLive says the 16-year-old Lisle was a Milwaukie High School cheerleader.

The lawsuit says Lisle was standing on top of a base formation of four other teammates when she fell backward and hit the mat.

The suit claims the district failed to appoint a properly trained coach, failed to adequately train team members in following safety rules for the sport and failed to assign spotters who might have caught Lisle's fall.

The lawsuit was filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court.

