Forest Service hiring teenagers for summer job in the woods

Members of a Bend-based Oregon Youth Conservation Corps help a group of scientist pack gear and supplies to a location south of the South Sister to establish a seismology station. (Photo: Statesman Journal file)

Willamette National Forest is hiring 30 to 35 teenagers for a summer job in the forest with the Youth Conservation Corps.

Crews work 40 hours per week and get paid $9.75 to $11.21 per hour. The work includes removing invasive weeds, improving wildlife habitat, building and maintaining trails and other outdoor projects. The work season lasts June 19 to Aug. 11.

"Crew members work as a team on rigorous projects in all kinds of weather," the Forest Service said in a news release. "While the work can be challenging, it is also gratifying."

Jobs are open to those 15 to 18 years old. Those who take part will work with firefighters, botanists, law enforcement officers, fishery biologists, archaeologists and recreation staff.

"Crew members will attain unique skills such as map and compass orienteering, first aid, knot tying, leadership, proper tool usage, and plant identification," the news release said. "Youth will gain valuable real-world experiences that will help them with future careers."

An application can be filled out online or picked up at a local ranger station, such as those in Detroit, Oakridge or McKenzie Bridge. Some high schools also have them.

For more information or help applying, contact Molly Jones via email or phone at 541-822-7288.

(© 2017 KGW)