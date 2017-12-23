Firefighters return to Oregon in time for holiday weekend

The Thomas Fire burns on December 7, 2017 in Ventura, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) (Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

More than two weeks after traveling to California to help fight the Thomas Fire, personnel from the Oregon Department of Forestry districts and the Coos and Douglas Forest Protective Associations will be back in Oregon for the holiday weekend.

Earlier this week 300 Oregon firefighters deployed to California through the Oregon Office of the State Fire Marshal came home and were demobilized.

The ODF and association firefighters were part of more than 8,400 firefighters assigned to combat the fire, which is now 60 percent contained. During their time in California, the firefighters dug control lines and put out spot fires.

"We're proud of the job our firefighters did helping our neighbors to the south," said Oregon State Forester Peter Daugherty. "Other states, including California, were there when Oregon needed help over the past few years and we're glad we're able to reciprocate."

Oregon sent the largest out-of-state group of personnel to help combat the fire, which started on Dec. 4.

The state sent firefighters south as part of a mutual-aid agreement that brought California firefighters to assist with Oregon wildfires last summer.

The Thomas Fire has grown to more than 272,000 acres, making it the second largest in California's history.

