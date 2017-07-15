KGW
Firefighter injured while battling SE Portland duplex fire

Nate Hanson , KGW 1:33 PM. PDT July 15, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A firefighter was injured while battling a duplex fire in Southeast Portland Saturday afternoon.

The firefighter suffered a non-life-threatening leg injury, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

The fire began burning from the exterior of a duplex at Southeast 87th Court and Insley Street. It then burned into the attic of the duplex but crews were able to extinguish it quickly.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.

