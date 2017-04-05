KGW
Fire truck crashes, 4 Scappoose firefighters injured

April 05, 2017

SCAPPOOSE, Ore. -- Four Scappoose firefighters were injured when a fire truck crashed Wednesday night.

The truck was returning from an exercise training when the crash occurred on Raymond Creek Road. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The firefighters were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Scappoose Fire. The identities of the injured firefighters were not immediately released.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

