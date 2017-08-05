Fire at Schnitzer Steel in North Portland sends up large plume of smoke

Fire at Schnitzer Steel (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A fire in North Portland sent a plume of black smoke into the sky visible from miles away Saturday evening.

The fire began at around 5:30 p.m. at Schnitzer Steel, about three miles northwest of the St. Johns Bridge.

A witness said a pile of recycled metal is the source of the fire, although authorities have not confirmed.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

