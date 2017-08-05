Fire at Schnitzer Steel in North Portland sends up large plume of smoke

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A fire in North Portland sent a plume of black smoke into the sky visible from miles away Saturday evening.
The fire began at around 5:30 p.m. at Schnitzer Steel, about three miles northwest of the St. Johns Bridge.
A witness said a pile of recycled metal is the source of the fire, although authorities have not confirmed.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
