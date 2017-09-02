KGW
75 hikers trapped as Eagle Creek Trail fire burns in Columbia River Gorge

KGW 7:11 PM. PDT September 02, 2017

EAGLE CREEK TRAIL, Ore. -- About 75 hikers are trapped on the Eagle Creek Trail after a wildfire began burning in the Columbia River Gorge Saturday afternoon.

Hood River County Fire Defense Chief Jim Trammell says the hikers are trapped between the new fire and the Indian Creek Fire, which has been burning in the Mount Hood National Forest since July 4. He said the hikers can't go up or down the trail to escape.

The new Eagle Creek Trail fire is about a mile and half up the trailhead and looks to be about 50 acres, Trammell said.

The fire has sent large plumes of smoke into the sky. KGW began receiving pictures of the fire shortly after 4:30 p.m. It is visible from miles away.

Fire officials initially began receiving calls at that time that the fire was burning near the trail and the Bonneville Dam exit along Interstate 84.

The U.S. Forest Service says the entire length of the trail is closed. The Hood River Sheriff's Office has received reports that hikers are on the trail above the fire, attempting to evade the smoke.

Mountain Wave Search and Rescue says 16 hikers are being evacuated to Tunnel Falls.

They also report the Eagle Creek campground is being evacuated and the trails surrounding the campground are closed.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

