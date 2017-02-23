Fire hits local foodie favorites

Fire damaged businesses in northeast Portland.

PORTLAND, Ore. – Fire broke out late Wednesday night, damaging two local businesses popular with food lovers. Tails and Trotters and Pie Spot were both damaged in the fire, reported at about 11:30 p.m.

It appears the fire started at Tails and Trotters, which was most damaged. The businesses are on Northeast 24th Avenue between Glisan and Sandy Blvd.

Tails and Trotters specializes in locally grown pork and cures it in various ways in house. It’s also a popular place to get a sandwich. The business has been featured on the Food Network on the show Diners, Drive In’s and Dives.

Pie Spot makes all kinds of pies, and has been featured by Drew Carney on KGW News at Sunrise.

The cause or damage amount has not yet been determined.

