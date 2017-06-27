Fire hits food cart as owner set to expand

Homegrown Smoker food cart after fire.

PORTLAND, Ore. – There is little to save, inside a popular food cart on North Mississippi Avenue. Fire broke out inside the Homegrown Smoker cart a week ago, thought to be caused by a slow gas leak that ignited with a fury.



The fire is preparing to open a 2000 square foot restaurant by the same name in Saint Johns.



“Then the fire happened on the 21st and it kind of threw us for a loop because there went out cash flow, it just stopped,” said owner Jeff Ridabock.



Ridabock says they still plan to open the restaurant on the Fourth of July, and keep nine people employed. But it's a challenge, after what happened to his cart, specializing in vegan BBQ. It’s smoked food which has found a following among vegans and carnivores alike since 2009.



The challenges are made easier by patrons and friends donating to a GoFundMe, to help bridge the gap.



“It’s been a little scary but the community has really come out for us, and that’s really no surprise here in Portland as we are kind of a small town inside a big city, that’s how I’ve always looked at it,” said Ridabock.

