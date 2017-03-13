Fire forces family from SE Portland home

Portland Fire crews work house fire in southeast Portland.

PORTLAND, Ore. – Fire forced a family out of its southeast Portland home early Monday morning.

Fire crews pulled a second alarm as a precaution, as fire shot out of the home. One resident who suffered from some smoke inhalation was treated at the scene.

Crews had challenges accessing the home, and could not work from the roof because of concerns it would collapse.

Fire investigators were trying to figure out how the fire started on the first floor of the two story home.

Working smoke detectors helped alert family members to the fire, according to a Portland Fire and Rescue spokesperson.

