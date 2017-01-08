PORTLAND, Ore. -- A trailer parked in a Northeast Portland neighborhood, was completely destroyed in an early morning fire Sunday and crews found a man dead inside.

The 911 call came in around 3 a.m.

More than half a dozen crews with Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded and found the trailer, parked near Northeast 72nd Avenue and Killingsworth Street, ablaze.

The name of the dead man was not available. He was a male in his 30s.

Firefighters were able to put the flames out, but the trailer is completely destroyed.

This story will be updated throughout the day.