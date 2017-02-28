Fire destroys home on NE Marine Drive

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
KGW.com Live Feed
-
Man and dog found dead in NE Portland
-
Local music teacher faces sex abuse charges
-
First woman homeless veteran buried
-
Teen records police shooting at wanted man
-
Lightning strikes Space Needle
-
Potholes continue damaging cars
-
Woman arrested for fatal hit and run
-
Woman seriously injured in hit and run
-
Bill would toughen Oregon distracted driving law
More Stories
-
Flames force Portland firefighters to evacuate house fireFeb 28, 2017, 5:19 a.m.
-
Man rescued from Clackamas River after trying to…Feb 27, 2017, 9:17 p.m.
-
Oregonians lose $100K in Publishers Clearing House scamFeb 27, 2017, 3:27 p.m.