A crack runs along the side of a building in downtown Portland. (Photo: Naseem Rakha, Twitter, KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. – A Portland Fire and Rescue technical rescue team is responding to a possible threat of a building collapse in downtown Portland.

Photos showed what appeared to a large crack along the side of the building. View photo gallery

The building is located at 1400 Southwest 5th Avenue. Portland police closed a two-block radius around the building.





Firefighters said the building was evacuated and no one was hurt.

City engineers were called to inspect the building. It's unclear what caused the large crack along the side.

