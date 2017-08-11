Fire burning vacant building in Old Town

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
KGW evening forecast 8-10-17
-
Original: Heart-related issues during pregnancy
-
Paralyzed from the waist down and hiking PCT
-
Owners upset after dog killed in dog park
-
Centennial Dist. drops 'Lynch' from two schools
-
Outlaw introduced as next chief
-
Verify: Picking out safe eclipse glasses
-
Oregon's past solar eclipses
-
Matt Zaffino on Eclipse viewing for Portland area
-
Victims rescued from under tractor in Gaston
More Stories
-
Flames gut historic fire station in Old Town PortlandAug 11, 2017, 5:42 a.m.
-
Woman paralyzed from the waist down hiking Pacific…Aug 10, 2017, 5:29 p.m.
-
Family warns of dangers after dog attacked, killed at parkAug 10, 2017, 11:19 p.m.