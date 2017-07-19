Flames, plumes of smoke from fire at Salem auto wrecking yard near I-5

(Photo: Photo courtesy of Jon Cagle)

Salem Fire officials are working to extinguish a fire at G&R Auto Wreckers just off 4825 Ridge Fisher Road NE.

A large plume of black smoke could be seen billowing from the fire around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Salem Fire Department first received a report of the fire at 2:03 p.m., according to Chief Carl DeCarlo.

Photos: Fire in Salem

Roughly 22 Salem Fire officials are at the scene, which is still burning on a number of salvage cars in the yard as of 3:25 p.m., DeCarlo said.

There have been no reports of injury at this time, DeCarlo said. There are a number of downed power lines as a result of the fire.

DeCarlo said there is no cause for concern for the neighboring community. The cause is unknown.

This story will update as more details are available.

© 2017 KGW-TV